BitTube Price Reaches $0.0046 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. BitTube has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,757.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00799547 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.