BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $2.36 million and $1.05 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.02559093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00213910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

