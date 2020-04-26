Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BE. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 1,596,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,354. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $212,492.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,578 shares of company stock worth $1,306,314. Insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

