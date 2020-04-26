British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,362,000 after buying an additional 1,675,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,419,000 after buying an additional 206,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,942,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.