Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the lowest is ($2.00). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.98) to ($6.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.17.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,695. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,075,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,698. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,622,000 after buying an additional 50,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 823,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,862,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,192,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

