Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.14) and the highest is $0.13. Carnival reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 289.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra reduced their target price on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Carnival by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Carnival by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. 39,081,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,390,944. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

