Brokerages Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is $0.60. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 2,513,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,801. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $831.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.63%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

