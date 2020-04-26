Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. West Pharmaceutical Services also reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $8.12 on Friday, hitting $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 883,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,747. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $196.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

