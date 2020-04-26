Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Crown posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.22. 1,098,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

