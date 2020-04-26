Brokerages Expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,205,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.