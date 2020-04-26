Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.20. 926,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.49. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

