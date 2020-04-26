Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce $18.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the highest is $19.87 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $18.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $79.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $107.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.81 million, with estimates ranging from $89.28 million to $180.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,540. The company has a market capitalization of $263.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.90. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.