Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.55. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $123.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of RL stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 792,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,042. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 47,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

