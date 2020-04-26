Brokerages Set Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target at $14.29

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARDS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ARDS stock remained flat at $$6.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

