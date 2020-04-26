Brokerages Set Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $114.60

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $198,016.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,441. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GH stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. 526,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 0.65. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
