Brokerages Set Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $114.60

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $198,016.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,441. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $23,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. 526,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 0.65. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.