Brokerages Set Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) PT at $13.25

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

KDMN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 976,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,434. The stock has a market cap of $700.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.76. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 110.70% and a negative net margin of 1,204.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. Insiders have purchased 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

