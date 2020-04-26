Brokerages Set Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Target Price at $76.00

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

PRNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $94,043,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,370 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $21,912,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 359,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $17,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. 625,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.87. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

