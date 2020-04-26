Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Target Price at $12.94

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SITC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,873. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.