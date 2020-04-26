Burst Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Burst has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Coinroom. Burst has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $7,801.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,090,489,898 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex, C-CEX, Coinroom and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

