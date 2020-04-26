Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

CLXT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Calyxt from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.44. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 543.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mairs & Power INC raised its position in Calyxt by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Calyxt by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

