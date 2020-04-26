Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPLP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 884,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 165,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

