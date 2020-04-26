Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial’s rating score has improved by 22.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Capitol Federal Financial an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 325,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,296. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

