Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,389,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504,229. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

