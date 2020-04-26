Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

CARR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,389,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504,229. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000.

