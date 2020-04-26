CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CSXXY stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 1,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. CARSALES COM LT/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

About CARSALES COM LT/ADR

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. The company operates in five segments: Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; Asia; and Finance and Related Services. The Online Advertising Services segment provides classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services in automotive and non-automotive Websites.

