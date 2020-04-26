carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NHMAF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.90. 701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,813. carsales.com has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $37.25.
carsales.com Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.