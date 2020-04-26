Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

CSPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 231,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $126.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

