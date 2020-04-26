Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Castle has a market capitalization of $24,112.30 and approximately $9.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01108558 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052065 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00254892 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002095 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,592,842 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

