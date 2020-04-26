Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $138,650.25 and approximately $79,369.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.04502965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00063913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003240 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,381,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

