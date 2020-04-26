CEEK VR Trading Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $369.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00052523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.04455770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013128 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009856 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003222 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.