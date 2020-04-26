Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cellectis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.20.

CLLS stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,562. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 444.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,138 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

