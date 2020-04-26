Centauri Market Cap Reaches $36,030.48 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market capitalization of $36,030.48 and approximately $10.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.05 or 0.04530586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00063990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013158 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

