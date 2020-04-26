Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$12.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

CG traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,169. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

