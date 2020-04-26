Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) PT Raised to $23.00

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Centogene stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,231. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24. Centogene has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $371.20 million and a P/E ratio of -12.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $5,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

