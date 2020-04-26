Cfra Cuts Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $16.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 5,059,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,467. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.