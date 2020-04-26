Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.63. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

