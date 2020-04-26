Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CHEK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,808 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

