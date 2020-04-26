Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 2,513,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $831.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.63%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $16,307,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 280,745 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.