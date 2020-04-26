Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $26.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 2,513,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $831.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

