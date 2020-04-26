Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

CEMI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,836. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $267.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

