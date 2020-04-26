CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 328.69% and a negative return on equity of 265.50%. Analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the third quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CHF Solutions by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CHF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

