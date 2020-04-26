Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $855.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $15.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $882.47. 530,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $685.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

