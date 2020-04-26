Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $800.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $855.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $844.57.

NYSE CMG traded up $15.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $882.47. 530,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,527. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $22,640,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

