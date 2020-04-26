Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $900.00 at Cfra

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lowered by Cfra from $950.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $844.57.

Shares of CMG traded up $15.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $882.47. The company had a trading volume of 530,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

