Chromia (CHR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $1.16 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.02563824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214006 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 361,495,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,455,372 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

