Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Chuy’s from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.13.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,966. The firm has a market cap of $244.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chuy’s by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.