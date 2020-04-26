Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cineplex in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,760. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

