Citigroup Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $365.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $384.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.18.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

