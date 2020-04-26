Citigroup Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Buy

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.01% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 1,270,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,858. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $130,907. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

