CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $47.30. 12,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,602. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About CK Hutchison
